Dacoits gang-rape bride; loot gold, cash

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Four dacoits gang-raped a newly-wed bride and looted five tola gold and around Rs 125,000 in cash from a house in Mochi Pura Tuesday night, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

The criminals, three of them in police uniform, reportedly barged into the house late Tuesday night.

They held all the family members hostage on gun point for two hours. They thrashed the groom and then gang-raped his bride. Later, they escaped with the booty.