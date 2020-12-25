Dacoits' gang ringleader held with two snatched cars, Rs 5 mln

A joint team of Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) and Shalimar Police Station has arrested the ringleader of an Afghan criminals gang with snatched cash of Rs 5 million, two cars, DVR and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A joint team of Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) and Shalimar Police Station has arrested the ringleader of an Afghan criminals gang with snatched cash of Rs 5 million, two cars, DVR and weapons.

According to police sources, Superintendent of Police (Sadder Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted the special team under supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police CIA Hakim Khan and DSP Zulfiqar Ahmed, which nabbed the dacoits' gang leader, who was involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point along with his accomplices.

The accused identified as Zazay alias Zaray, alias Gul Agha, is an Afhgan national. During preliminary investigation, he confessed of his involvement in incidents of looting people in the areas of Shalimar, Ramana, Kohsar and Golrar police stations (Islamabad) and Rawalpindi. He has already criminal record.