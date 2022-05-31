Dacoits gangs busted in kasur

Kanganpur police here on Tuesday busted a gang of outlaws by arresting all of its six members

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Kanganpur police here on Tuesday busted a gang of outlaws by arresting all of its six members.

Police sources told APP that on the direction of DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf a police team conducted raid and caught a gang of robbers headed by its ring leader 'Sherry' and its six members.

Police recovered Rs 400,000 cash, valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.