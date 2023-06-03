Dacoits gun down shopkeeper over resistance

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Dacoits shot dead a shopkeeper over showing resistance during a dacoity bid here on Daraban road in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, Ameer Jan Marwat, son of Akbar Marwat, resident of Lakki Marwat reported to the police that his 52-year-old brother Diljan Marwat was present at his shop 'Al-Hafiz Bakers and Sweats' situated on Daraban Road near Al-Khidmat Medical Center when two armed dacoits veiling their faces entered into his the shop and made shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint.

He said the dacoits opened fire when the shopkeeper put off resistance.

As a result, the shopkeeper died on the spot while the dacoits fled from the crime scene.

The dacoits also took away Rs 30,000 cash from the shop.