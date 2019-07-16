UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Injure Cattle Owner, Lift Four Goats In Khanewal

Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:13 PM

Dacoits injure cattle owner, lift four goats in Khanewal

Four armed dacoits thrashed a land owner and shot at and injured him before lifting four goats from his shed at Chak 16/137-L in Khanewal, police said on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) -:Four armed dacoits thrashed a land owner and shot at and injured him before lifting four goats from his shed at Chak 16/137-L in Khanewal, police said on Tuesday.

The land owner Zakaullah was asleep at his outhouse when four armed dacoits, riding motorcycles reached there and started beating him up.

They shot at him causing injury on his ear and escaped after lifting four goats from his shed.

Khanewal police started investigations.

