Dacoits injured by accomplices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Two arrested dacoits were injured by firing of their accomplices in Millat Town police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said policemen had arrested Sharafat and Bilal few days ago who were involved in a robbery case.

The police were carrying the accused in a van for recovery of items when their accomplices opened fire on officials to get them released.

In an exchange of fire, Sharafat and Bilal were injured while the assailants fled.

The police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital and started investigation.