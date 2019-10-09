Dacoits Injured Man, Loot Rs6 Lacs In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:30 PM
Two dacoits on Wednesday injured a man after looting cash on Changay Road in City Daska Police limits
According to the police, Arshad Ali was returning after drawing cash from a bank when the accused intercepted and injured him over resistance besides taking away Rs 600,000.
The injured was shifted to a hospital while the police have registered a case against unidentified robbers and started investigations.