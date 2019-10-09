UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Injured Man, Loot Rs6 Lacs In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Two dacoits on Wednesday injured a man after looting cash on Changay Road in City Daska Police limits.

According to the police, Arshad Ali was returning after drawing cash from a bank when the accused intercepted and injured him over resistance besides taking away Rs 600,000.

The injured was shifted to a hospital while the police have registered a case against unidentified robbers and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

