Dacoits injured man, loot Rs6 lacs in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Two dacoits on Wednesday injured a man after looting cash on Changay Road in City Daska Police limits.

According to the police, Arshad Ali was returning after drawing cash from a bank when the accused intercepted and injured him over resistance besides taking away Rs 600,000.

The injured was shifted to a hospital while the police have registered a case against unidentified robbers and started investigations.