Dacoits involved in bank robberies arrested

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three dacoits involved in bank robberies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three dacoits involved in bank robberies.

Police recovered Rs 2.9 million and weapons from their possession.

CPO Cap (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia while addressing a pressing conference at the Police Lines

said a police team successfully traced bank robberies in Jamia Chishtia Chowk and Noorpur areas and

arrested Zaman Shah (ringleader) and two others.

The CPO said that raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.

A case had been registered with Civil Lines police station against the accused for looting

Rs 12.5 million from a bank branch near Jamia Chishtia chowk while another case

for robbing Rs 6 million from a bank in Noorpur area was also registered.