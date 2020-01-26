Dacoits Kidnap Girl, Loot Cash, Gold From House
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Four dacoits Sunday allegedly kidnapped a girl besides looting cash, gold, foreign currency, etc, in the jurisdiction of Sabzpir police station.
According to police, one Khalid lodged a report that four armed men entered his house at Chobara Galli Aman Wali area.
They collected 15-tola gold, Rs 165,000 in cash, foreign Currency 40,000 Saudi Riyal, and also took away his 19-year-old daughter Tahira with them.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.