Dacoits kill labourer in bid to snatch motorcycle

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A labourer was shot dead by dacoits in a bid to snatch motorcycle near Gul Zameen colony in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Darahma Police Station, a labourer named Mushtaq was heading to his home when two armed person tried to intercept him. Mushtaq Patafi offered resistance to foil dacoity. In the meantime, the dacoits opened fire. Resultantly, he died. Police concerned is investigating the incident.