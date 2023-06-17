UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Kill Man On Offering Resistance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Dacoits kill man on offering resistance

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Dacoits shot dead a man for offering resistance during their looting spree and fled the crime scene, here on Saturday.

According to police, the dacoits had blocked the road at Gogeera Jandrake, near Mauza Aehata Bahawal Sher, and looting every person at gunpoint passing through the road. One Sajjad was on his way from Gogeera town to his village 25-GD when dacoits also stopped him and attempted to snatch valuables from him. He offered resistance, and the dacoits shot at and injured him seriously.

Later the dacoits fled the scene, and people passing through that road rushed Sajjad to a nearby area hospital.

However, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) Okara Mansoor Aman reached the crime scene after receiving information about the incident and ordered the police to arrest the fleeing dacoits at the earliest.

The area people said crime and road robberies had increased manifold during the past months, and demanded the police take more effective measures to curb crime and bring dacoits to book.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Road Man Okara From

Recent Stories

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

16 minutes ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

1 hour ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

2 hours ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.