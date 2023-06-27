Open Menu

Dacoits Kill Man, Snatch Motorcycle

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Dacoits kill man, snatch motorcycle

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Three unidentified dacoits snatched a motorcycle from the young man and shot him dead after he tried to escape in the suburbs of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Saleem s/o Haji Raheem Bakhsh Gurmani was going from Rajanpur city to his home in Muhammad Pur Gum Wala when three unidentified accused tried to stop him soon after he crossed the nulleh.

The accused then opened fire at the young man which caused him severe injuries. They sped away with his motorcycle.

Saleem succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.

The district police spokesman said that a case has been registered against the accused and further legal action was being taken.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Young Man Rajanpur From

Recent Stories

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Mu ..

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

23 minutes ago
 Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

41 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

2 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

3 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

4 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

4 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

4 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan