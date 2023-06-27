Dacoits kill man, snatch motorcycle

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Three unidentified dacoits snatched a motorcycle from the young man and shot him dead after he tried to escape in the suburbs of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Saleem s/o Haji Raheem Bakhsh Gurmani was going from Rajanpur city to his home in Muhammad Pur Gum Wala when three unidentified accused tried to stop him soon after he crossed the nulleh.

The accused then opened fire at the young man which caused him severe injuries. They sped away with his motorcycle.

Saleem succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.

The district police spokesman said that a case has been registered against the accused and further legal action was being taken.