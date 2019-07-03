UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Kill Milkman In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:23 PM

Dacoits kill milkman in Khanewal

Robbers shot at and killed a milkman for putting up resistance near Shanti Tibba near here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Robbers shot at and killed a milkman for putting up resistance near Shanti Tibba near here on Wednesday.

Khalid of Chak 68 Mari Wala, was carrying milk to Khanewal on a motorcycle when two dacoits intercepted him near Shanti Tibba and asked him to hand over cash.

The robbers shot at and injured Khalid when he resisted their attempt to snatch cash.

He was rushed to hospital in serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Citizens and traders community have expressed concerns over rising incidents of dacoity and urged the police high-ups to arrest the criminals.

Police have started investigation.

