SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Some dacoits shot dead a shop owner over resistance near Adalat Garha in the jurisdiction of Ugoki Police Station on Monday.

According to police, dacoits riding bikes entered a general store and started looting goods at gunpoint. When shop owner Haseeb offered resistance, they shot him dead.

Dacoits fled the scene and the locals shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case.