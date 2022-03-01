UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Kill Trader During Dacoity In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A trader was shot dead by unknown dacoits when he made noise to catch fleeing dacoits, at Jandiali Bangla in district Khanewal.

According to police sources, two armed dacoits entered into a merchant shop and looted cash Rs 25,000 after making shopkeepers hostage at gun point.

The shopkeeper namely Haider offered resistance to foil dacoity bid.

The dacoits opened fire and killed the trader.

In another incident, the dacoits snatched a motorcycle from a wayfarer.

Similarly, a salesman namely Munawar was also deprived of cash Rs 14,000 and other valuables at Tulamba road, tehsil Mian Channu.

The dacoits managed to escape safely. Mian Channu police got CCTV footage of the two incidents of the dacoity. The police is conducting raids to arrest the dacoits.

