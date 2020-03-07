Dacoits kill two passersby during robbery in I-9 Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Two passersby Saturday got killed when robbers opened fire in an attempt to flee the crime scene after looting money from a citizen outside an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) in I-9 sector of the Federal capital.

Superintendent of Police I-9 Zone Sheikh Zubair Ahmed informed media here that the robbers reached the spot on three motorbikes and snatched money from a person who withdrew cash from ATM.

The robbed person created noise, upon which a nearby police mobile got alert and started chasing the robbers, he added.

"The robbers tried to stop a pickup vehicle to escape but the driver resisted and did not stop. In response, they opened fire at him which left him critically injured.

The robbers then tried to stop another vehicle which also did not stop and they fired gunshots at that vehicle too," SP Zubair Sheikh explained.

In the meantime, he said the Police teams had surrounded the robbers who opened fire on the police which injured a police official. The Police party responded to the robbers' firing which left a dacoit injured.

The injured pickup driver, passerby and the dacoit were shifted to hospital where both the pickup driver and passerby succumbed to injuries. The deceased were identified as Amir and Osama.

SP Zubair added that two dacoits had escaped during the exchange of fire. The area was cordoned off and search operation was launched for their arrest them.