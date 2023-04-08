Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Kill Youngster On Resistance To Foil Dacoity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dacoits kill youngster on resistance to foil dacoity

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Dacoits killed a youngster when he tried to catch them after a dacoity at Basti Korai, in the limits of Karamdad Qureshi Police Station.

According to police sources, three armed dacoits snatched a motorcycle from a citizen namely Muhammad Fayyaz Sehrai son of Lala near "Sperband" Basti Korai road.

Muhammad Fayyaz made noise soon after the incident. After noticing the noise, another youngster namely Ismail tried to catch the dacoits along with his friend. However, the dacoits opened fire at him. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries. Meanwhile, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Road From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelatio ..

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

25 minutes ago
 “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

2 hours ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.