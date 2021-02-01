Dacoits kill youth, injure pillion rider in motorcycle snatching bid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while pillion rider was injured during an alleged dacoity bid after they put resistance at Garhi Sultan Shah here on Monday.

Police sources said that two real brothers Sabir and Sher Ali r/o Rukh Azmat Wala, a suburban area of Ranajanpur, were going to city on a motorcycle when three unknown dacoits intercepted them at Garhi Sultan Shah to snatch their two wheeler.

They fired at the motorcyclists when they offered resistance resulting death of Sabir at the spot while Sher Ali got injured, the sources added.

The dacoits managed to flee from the scene with snatched motorcycle, they said and added that the heirs staged a protest demonstration by blocking the Indus Highway.

The elders of the area and police negotiated with the protesters who agreed to open the road after it.