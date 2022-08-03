UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Loot 37 Tola Gold, Valuables In Two Robberies

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Dacoits loot 37 tola gold, valuables in two robberies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Dacoits pretending to be policemen on Wednesday looted a joint house of five brothers and escaped with 22 tola gold ornaments, 1.4 million rupees and 50 sets of clothing at Ring Road here.

Complainant Muhammad Zahid told Achini police that six armed persons, pretending as policemen entered their house saying that they were looking for an absconder.

Meanwhile, the armed men tied the elders, women and children with a rope and locked them in a room.

The dacoits then started prowling in all other rooms and looted 22 tola gold, 1.4m rupees and 50 expensive clothing sets before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, in the vicinity of Shahpur police station, dacoits looted the house of a policeman named Ejaz and escaped with 15 tola gold and other valuables from the house.

Police have registered FIRs of both the cases and started investigation.

