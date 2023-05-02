Dacoits loot 4 mobile phone shops, grocery

(@FahadShabbir)

Armed dacoits looted five mobile phone shops at Bannay Wala area in tahsil Khangarh depriving shopkeepers of valuables and cash worth around Rs 2.5 million, according to police and shopkeepers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Armed dacoits looted five mobile phone shops at Bannay Wala area in tahsil Khangarh depriving shopkeepers of valuables and cash worth around Rs 2.5 million, according to police and shopkeepers.

The dacoits overpowered the watchman and locked him inside a shop before they collected laptop computers, mobile phones, accessories including memory cards, LCDs besides cash and escaped Monday-Tuesday midnight.

The accused escaped after looting Rs 500,000 worth of valuables including two laptops, a mobile phone, and Rs 270,000 cash from Al-Hamd mobile phone shop, Rs 70,000 worth of goods from a grocery, Rs 200,000 worth of products including mobile phones from Al-Madina call center, Rs 90,000 worth of valuables including memory cards, LCDs and mobile phones from Mashallah mobile phone shop and Rs 1.

7 million cash from Azad mobile phone shop.

Police said, DSP Farhat Rasool Bandesha and SHO PS Khangarh Qaisar Husnain reached the site and started investigations.