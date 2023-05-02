UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Loot 4 Mobile Phone Shops, Grocery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Dacoits loot 4 mobile phone shops, grocery

Armed dacoits looted five mobile phone shops at Bannay Wala area in tahsil Khangarh depriving shopkeepers of valuables and cash worth around Rs 2.5 million, according to police and shopkeepers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Armed dacoits looted five mobile phone shops at Bannay Wala area in tahsil Khangarh depriving shopkeepers of valuables and cash worth around Rs 2.5 million, according to police and shopkeepers.

The dacoits overpowered the watchman and locked him inside a shop before they collected laptop computers, mobile phones, accessories including memory cards, LCDs besides cash and escaped Monday-Tuesday midnight.

The accused escaped after looting Rs 500,000 worth of valuables including two laptops, a mobile phone, and Rs 270,000 cash from Al-Hamd mobile phone shop, Rs 70,000 worth of goods from a grocery, Rs 200,000 worth of products including mobile phones from Al-Madina call center, Rs 90,000 worth of valuables including memory cards, LCDs and mobile phones from Mashallah mobile phone shop and Rs 1.

7 million cash from Azad mobile phone shop.

Police said, DSP Farhat Rasool Bandesha and SHO PS Khangarh Qaisar Husnain reached the site and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Mobile SITE Khangarh From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE Lea ..

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE League Development Forum

1 minute ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

16 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

25 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

25 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

25 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.