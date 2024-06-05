Open Menu

Dacoits Loot Bank In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Dacoits loot bank in DI Khan

A group of armed robbers on Wednesday managed to escape with a small amount of cash after a heist at The Bank of Punjab, Daraban Kalan branch, situated at Darazinda Morr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A group of armed robbers on Wednesday managed to escape with a small amount of cash after a heist at The Bank of Punjab, Daraban Kalan branch, situated at Darazinda Morr.

According to police, a group of around six robbers stormed into the Bank and swiftly overpowered the security guard by wrenching his weapon away.

The robbers took away around Rs 40,000 only as the routine cash was not yet delivered to the said branch today.

After receiving information, the police reached the site and started investigation.

