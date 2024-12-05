Four armed dacoits looted Rs 5.8 million worth of gold ornaments and cash from the bungalow of a local landlord at D block area of New Multan on Thursday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Four armed dacoits looted Rs 5.8 million worth of gold ornaments and cash from the bungalow of a local landlord at D block area of New Multan on Thursday night.

According to details, Arbab Riaz, a landlord who also operates a car show room in the city, was not at home when four accused, all armed with pistols, scaled up the main gate of his residence and overpowered two women present inside home at that time.

They then snatched around Rs 2.7 million in cash and nearly13 tola of gold ornaments, overall valuing around Rs 5.8 million, from the family and escaped.

ASP, SHO New Multan, staff of CIA and Crime Record Office and officials of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PSFA) reached the site, and started collecting pieces of evidence including fingerprints as part of investigations.

Police said, they would also watch CCTV footages and hoped the criminals would be in their custody soon.