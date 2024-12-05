Dacoits Loot Cash, Gold Worth Rs 5.8m From Landlord's Family
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Four armed dacoits looted Rs 5.8 million worth of gold ornaments and cash from the bungalow of a local landlord at D block area of New Multan on Thursday night
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Four armed dacoits looted Rs 5.8 million worth of gold ornaments and cash from the bungalow of a local landlord at D block area of New Multan on Thursday night.
According to details, Arbab Riaz, a landlord who also operates a car show room in the city, was not at home when four accused, all armed with pistols, scaled up the main gate of his residence and overpowered two women present inside home at that time.
They then snatched around Rs 2.7 million in cash and nearly13 tola of gold ornaments, overall valuing around Rs 5.8 million, from the family and escaped.
ASP, SHO New Multan, staff of CIA and Crime Record Office and officials of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PSFA) reached the site, and started collecting pieces of evidence including fingerprints as part of investigations.
Police said, they would also watch CCTV footages and hoped the criminals would be in their custody soon.
Recent Stories
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto
Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department
Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media5 minutes ago
-
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt5 minutes ago
-
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean Mission'5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development plan5 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tribute to late Ch. Ayo ..5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto5 minutes ago
-
Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department5 minutes ago
-
Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurram58 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme1 hour ago