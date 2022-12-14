Dacoits loot cash, kill security guard at Yarik Toll Plaza

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed men decamped with Rs 300,000 in cash in a dacoity bid here at the Yarik Toll Plaza in the wee hours of Wednesday after killing a security guard.

According to police sources, the deceased security guard was identified as Murad Ali son of Shehbaz Khan, a resident of Quetta.

On receiving the information, a Yarik Police Station team reached the site and started investigation into the incident.