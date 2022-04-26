UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Loot Cash, Valuables From Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 03:59 PM

Dacoits loot cash, valuables from citizens

Dacoits deprived citizens of cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees in eight separate incidents in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Dacoits deprived citizens of cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees in eight separate incidents in Burewala.

According to the police and locals, three armed thieves snatched a motorcycle and Rs 15,000 from a citizen Muhammad Shehzad in limits of Model Town Police Station. The second incident was reported in the limits of City Police Station at Luddan road, wherein the robbers looted Rs 10,000 and a motorcycle from a citizen Muhammad Tahir, resident of Chhatta Mael.

Another two dacoits intercepted a citizen Zahid Ali and held him hostage. They looted cash and mobile phone from him.

At Chechawatni road, Muhammad Murtaza, a resident of Azeemabad was deprived of Rs 10,000 and smartphone.

Apart from this, cases of robbery were reported from different areas including PI Link Canal, Chak 521/EB, Chak No 371/EB, and Q-Block. The citizens identified as Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Ali, and a woman were robbed of cash and valuables.

Police is conducting raids to arrest the culprits.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Road Robbery Burewala Muhammad Ali Women From

Recent Stories

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

4 minutes ago
 South Korean President Congratulates Macron on Ree ..

South Korean President Congratulates Macron on Reelection

1 minute ago
 State land worth 72 mln retrieved

State land worth 72 mln retrieved

1 minute ago
 Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magist ..

Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magistrate

25 minutes ago
 EU Not Commenting on Situation in Self-Proclaimed ..

EU Not Commenting on Situation in Self-Proclaimed Transnistria - Eric Mamer

1 minute ago
 Kazakh President Announces Decision to Withdraw Fr ..

Kazakh President Announces Decision to Withdraw From Ruling Amanat Party

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.