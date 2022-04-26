Dacoits loot cash, valuables from citizens

Dacoits deprived citizens of cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees in eight separate incidents in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Dacoits deprived citizens of cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees in eight separate incidents in Burewala.

According to the police and locals, three armed thieves snatched a motorcycle and Rs 15,000 from a citizen Muhammad Shehzad in limits of Model Town Police Station. The second incident was reported in the limits of City Police Station at Luddan road, wherein the robbers looted Rs 10,000 and a motorcycle from a citizen Muhammad Tahir, resident of Chhatta Mael.

Another two dacoits intercepted a citizen Zahid Ali and held him hostage. They looted cash and mobile phone from him.

At Chechawatni road, Muhammad Murtaza, a resident of Azeemabad was deprived of Rs 10,000 and smartphone.

Apart from this, cases of robbery were reported from different areas including PI Link Canal, Chak 521/EB, Chak No 371/EB, and Q-Block. The citizens identified as Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Ali, and a woman were robbed of cash and valuables.

Police is conducting raids to arrest the culprits.