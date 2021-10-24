Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth 1.6 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Four dacoits looted cash and valuables worth Rs 1.6 million from a house, at Chak No 79/10-R, in district Khanewal.

According to police sources, four dacoits entered into house of a citizen namely Zahoor Sial. They made the family hostage at gun point. The dacoits snatched Rs 200,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 14 lac. The dacoits managed to escape safely.

Sadar police is investigating the incident.