Dacoits Loot Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 1 Million From Shop
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 09:05 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Three armed dacoits looted cash and valuables worth Rs one million from a shop at city's busiest business hub, Bosan road, on Tuesday.
According to traders and police sources, three armed dacoits entered the Well Brite Electric Shop and snatched cash and valuables worth Rs one million.
The dacoits also snatched mobile phones and cash from the customers. Bahauddin Zakariya Police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. However, the dacoits managed to escape safely. The traders expressed concern on rising incidents of dacoities in the city and demanded of the Punjab government to take concrete measures to control the crime in the city.
