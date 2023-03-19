Dacoits loot citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Three dacoits looted the citizens after setting a picket at Faisal Park road here on Sunday.

People are intercepted by dacoits on their way to fruit and vegetable markets. The robbers also deprived local trader Malik Shehzad of cash amounting Rs 50,000.

They tortured a milkman and managed to escape after his cries to foil the robbery bid. However, the dacoits managed to escape.

Police was investigating the incidents.

Traders launched protests after the incident and demanded authorities to take notice of rising incidents of dacoity.