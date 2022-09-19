UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Loot Commuters On Village Road

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 08:37 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Around ten (10) dacoits deprived twenty (20) commuters of cash and valuables in Gaggo Mandi police area last Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The dacoits set up a picket on a road in Chak 195/eb in the precincts of PS Gaggo Mandi and looted villagers and other road users depriving them of a motorcycle, many cell phones and cash.

Over 20 persons were looted including Imran, Ashraf, Irfan, Waqas, Master Kashif, Ghulam Fareed, Muhammad Rasheed, Khursheed Ahmad and others.

Upon receiving information, DSP Burewala Waseem Siyal had reached the site accompanying a heavy contingent of police, however, by that time the criminals had already escaped.

Police ordered pickets to seal entry/exit points for arrest of the accused.

