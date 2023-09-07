Dacoits loot feed factory

Ten dacoits looted precious material of worth Rs 2.735 million from a feed factory in the area of City Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Ten dacoits looted precious material of worth Rs 2.735 million from a feed factory in the area of City Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that 10 armed bandits stormed into a private feed factory situated near Chak 142-GB late Wednesday night and made its security guard hostage at gunpoint.

The dacoits looted electric motors worth Rs.2.6 million and feed bags worth Rs.135,000 and escaped from the scene along with booty.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, spokesman added.