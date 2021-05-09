UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Loot Gold, Cash From 2 Houses

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Dacoits loot gold, cash from 2 houses

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :A dacoit gang looted cash, jewellery and other valuable items from houses in the area of Mouza Chowkandi.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday that 6 unidentified dacoits entered the house of Shahid Iqbal and took away gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 527,000.

Later, they entered another house and took away Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, and five-tola gold ornaments.

The police have registered a cases and started investigation.

