Dacoits loot gold, cash worth Rs 4.6 mln

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Three dacoits looted cash and gold ornament worth Rs 4.6 million from a family heading to a marriage hall near village Shiekhan, in Burewala.

According to police sources, a family was heading to the marriage hall in a wagon when it was intercepted by three armed dacoits.

The dacoits looted 21 tola of gold and Rs 117,000 cash from the family.

Meanwhile, one dacoit also opened fire. Resultantly, three persons named Abdul Razaq, Zafran and Muhammad Sanawar sustained injuries.

However, the local people chased the fleeing dacoits and managed to arrest one dacoit. The dacoit was handed over to the police.