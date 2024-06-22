Open Menu

Dacoits Loot Gold Ornaments, Torture Minor Girls

June 22, 2024

Dacoits loot gold ornaments, torture minor girls

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Armed dacoits looted gold ornaments and also tortured four persons including two minor girls at Chak No 285/EB in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, three armed dacoits entered into house of late Niaz Watto and start torturing his two sons and two daughters to horrify them.

They snatched gold ornaments and cash. They also threatened girls of abduction.

Gaggo Mandi police rushed to the crime site and started investigation into the incident. The local people demanded of Inspector Punjab Police to award exemplary punishments to the dacoits. They lamented that the dacoits tortured even the minor girls.

