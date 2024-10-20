Dacoits loot house in Ghazi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Five masked robbers barged into a house in Ghazi tehsil of Haripur district and made their escape well before collecting gold jewellery and other valuables, police informed on Sunday.

The incident took place in Mian Dheri area of Ghazi where five thieves entered a house, owned by Mumtaz.

The armed thieves took the family members hostage and collected gold jewellery worth 2.4 million, Rs 100000 in cash and four mobile phones and escaped.

Head of the family Mumtaz has registered a complaint with Ghazi police.

He said that theft incidents were on rise in the area and people were feeling insecure.