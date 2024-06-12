Dacoits loot Imam Masjid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Two dacoits allegedly snatched a motorcycle, mobile phones, and cash from an Imam Masjid in Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, Imam Masjid District Council Qari Nasir was heading to his home when he was intercepted by two armed dacoits.

The dacoits snatched a motorcycle (125), three mobile phones, and a Cash of Rs 5000 from him.

The dacoits managed to escape safely. Saddar police is investigating the incident.