Dacoits loot jewellery, cash in two incidents

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Dacoits on Tuesday looted cash, cellphones, jewellery and other valuables in two separate incidents in the district.

According to details, Ali Hassan, an officer of a private bank, was on his way to drop off his elder brother at a school when two unidentified robbers intercepted him and snatched his cell-phone and motorcycle, number SLM-4683, worth Rs 122,000, at gunpoint and fled.

In another incident, occurring at village R- 57/4, three unidentified motorcyclists came to the shop of Muhammad Abrar Yasir and took away 25-tola silver, one-tola gold and cash worth Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint.

Separate cases were registered and the police were busy in investigation.