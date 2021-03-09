UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Loot Jewellery, Cash In Two Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:45 PM

Dacoits loot jewellery, cash in two incidents

Dacoits on Tuesday looted cash, cellphones, jewellery and other valuables in two separate incidents in the district

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Dacoits on Tuesday looted cash, cellphones, jewellery and other valuables in two separate incidents in the district.

According to details, Ali Hassan, an officer of a private bank, was on his way to drop off his elder brother at a school when two unidentified robbers intercepted him and snatched his cell-phone and motorcycle, number SLM-4683, worth Rs 122,000, at gunpoint and fled.

In another incident, occurring at village R- 57/4, three unidentified motorcyclists came to the shop of Muhammad Abrar Yasir and took away 25-tola silver, one-tola gold and cash worth Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint.

Separate cases were registered and the police were busy in investigation.

Related Topics

Police Bank Gold Silver

Recent Stories

Court Rules to Keep Belarusian Opposition Activist ..

44 minutes ago

Russia's State Duma Speaker to Discuss 'Digital So ..

44 minutes ago

Three peddlers arrested with narcotics

44 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hu ..

57 minutes ago

Townsend's Scotland a formidable force, says Irela ..

57 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to protect ri ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.