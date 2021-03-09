Dacoits Loot Jewellery, Cash In Two Incidents
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:45 PM
Dacoits on Tuesday looted cash, cellphones, jewellery and other valuables in two separate incidents in the district
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Dacoits on Tuesday looted cash, cellphones, jewellery and other valuables in two separate incidents in the district.
According to details, Ali Hassan, an officer of a private bank, was on his way to drop off his elder brother at a school when two unidentified robbers intercepted him and snatched his cell-phone and motorcycle, number SLM-4683, worth Rs 122,000, at gunpoint and fled.
In another incident, occurring at village R- 57/4, three unidentified motorcyclists came to the shop of Muhammad Abrar Yasir and took away 25-tola silver, one-tola gold and cash worth Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint.
Separate cases were registered and the police were busy in investigation.