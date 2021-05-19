UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Loot Over Rs One Mln From Two Shops

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Armed dacoits looted two shops and deprived of traders from over Rs one million cash in two separate incidents in District Khanewal.

According to local people, three armed dacoits looted Al Hafiz Karyana Store at Pul Bagar road Abdul Hakeem.

Similarly, another shop, Rana Gi Karyana Store, situated near Shrine of saint Abdul Hakeem was also looted by another four dacoits. The dacoits were on motorcycles and also having face masks.

The dacoits deprived of shopkeepers over Rs one million .

Local Traders Association expressed concerns over rising incidents of dacoities in the city. They demanded of government to take notice of the situation.

The police concerned is investigating the incidents.

