Dacoits Loot Rs 10m From Trader

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 01:47 PM

Dacoits loot Rs 10m from trader

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Two dacoits looted cash Rs 10 millions from a cattle trader at Muzaffargarh Road here on Saturday.

According to police, dacoits intercepted a cattle trader Bilal Hussain of Layyah near cattle market here and looted cash Rs 10 millions from him at gun point and fled.

City Police Officer Zubair Dareshak reached the spot and directed police officers concerned to arrest the dacoits as earlyas possible.

