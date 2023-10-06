Open Menu

Dacoits Loot Rs 12.5mln In Cash From Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Dacoits loot Rs 12.5mln in cash from bank

Dacoits looted Rs 12.5 million in cash from a private bank in Civil Lines police area, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Dacoits looted Rs 12.5 million in cash from a private bank in Civil Lines police area, here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that five dacoits entered a branch of Al-Falah bank after overpowering the guards at the gate.

They held the staff and other people at gunpoint and took away huge amount of money.

CPO Usman Akram Gondal and SP Lyallpur Town, along with a police team, reached the site and collected forensic evidence. He directed the police concerned to trace the outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Bank SITE Money From Million

Recent Stories

SMBR reviews DCs performance

SMBR reviews DCs performance

10 minutes ago
 Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff ..

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff in semis

18 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of ..

Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

19 minutes ago
 LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions ag ..

LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions against illegal activities with ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelch ..

Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelchair T20 Asia Cup

10 minutes ago
 Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

11 minutes ago
PSX gains 41 points

PSX gains 41 points

11 minutes ago
 PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Paki ..

PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Pakistani journos

15 minutes ago
 Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

11 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbotta ..

Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbottabad

10 minutes ago
 Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning instit ..

Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning institutions to adopt modern technol ..

10 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in Wes ..

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan