Dacoits loot Rs 12.5mln in cash from bank

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Dacoits looted Rs 12.5 million in cash from a private bank in Civil Lines police area, here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that five dacoits entered a branch of Al-Falah bank after overpowering the guards at the gate.

They held the staff and other people at gunpoint and took away huge amount of money.

CPO Usman Akram Gondal and SP Lyallpur Town, along with a police team, reached the site and collected forensic evidence. He directed the police concerned to trace the outlaws.