Dacoits loot Rs 150,000 from mobile phone shop

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched Rs 150,000 from an owner of mobile phone shop, near Vegetable Market, here on Monday.

According to city police sources, two unknown armed dacoits looted cash of Rs 150,000 from Aftab Mobile Shop at gun point and managed to escape. The police cordoned off the area and started search for the dacoits.