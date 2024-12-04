Open Menu

Dacoits Loot Rs 4 Mln From Shop

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Dacoits loot Rs 4 mln from shop

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The dacoits looted Rs 4 million cash from a shop and also shot injured the shopkeeper over showing resistance here in the limits of Gomal University police station.

According to details, eight dacoits riding on three motorcycles entered into a shop of 18-year-old Shakir Ullah Mehsud and make him hostage on gunpoint.

The dacoits looted Rs 4 million from the shopkeeper and opened fire at him over showing resistance.The shopkeeper received a bullet injury in his knee while the dacoits fled from the scene.

After receiving information, the local police reached the site and launched investigation into the matter.

