Dacoits loot Rs one mln from superstore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Three dacoits looted Rs one million from a super-store in Kot Addu city.

According to police sources, three armed outlaws entered the city's known superstore and held staff hostage at gunpoint.

They looted Rs. one million and managed to escape safely.

City Police Kot Addu have registered a case and started further investigation.