Dacoits loot trader

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Six armed dacoits deprived a trader of cash, mobile phone and motorcycle near Muhammadi Chowk in Sanawan, tehsil Kot Addu.

According to police sources, a trader namely Muhammad Zafar was heading to his home when he was intercepted by six dacoits, riding on two motorcycles.

They snatched cash, Rs 30,000, mobile phone and motorcycle. The dacoits managed to escape safely. Sanawan Police started an investigation into the incident.