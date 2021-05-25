Dacoits loot two shopkeepers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Two unknown armed dacoits looted Rs 450,000 from two shops at Kalarwali area, located in limits of Shehr Sultan Police Station.

According to police sources, the dacoits entered into a Karyana shop, owned by Muhammad Arif and looted Rs 300,000 after making him hostage at gun point.

Similarly, in another dacoity, the dacoits snatched Rs 150,000 from another shopkeeper namely Shahid Aaraen. The police concerned sought CCTV footages and started search for the unknown dacoits.