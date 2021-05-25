UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Loot Two Shopkeepers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:53 PM

Two unknown armed dacoits looted Rs 450,000 from two shops at Kalarwali area, located in limits of Shehr Sultan Police Station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 )

According to police sources, the dacoits entered into a Karyana shop, owned by Muhammad Arif and looted Rs 300,000 after making him hostage at gun point.

Similarly, in another dacoity, the dacoits snatched Rs 150,000 from another shopkeeper namely Shahid Aaraen. The police concerned sought CCTV footages and started search for the unknown dacoits.

More Stories From Pakistan

