Dacoits Loot Valuables Worth Rs 2 Mln

Published May 07, 2022

Armed dacoits looted valuables worth around Rs 2 million after holding the family hostage at a housing society at Luddan road in Burewala city, police said on Saturday

Police said, four unknown dacoits reached the residence of Afzal Arain by a car and forced their entry into his home.

They held the family hostage at gun point, snatched keys of the safe, and took Rs 400,000 cash and 14 tola of gold ornaments before they escaped from the scene.

Burewala city police reached the site and started investigations.

