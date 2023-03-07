UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Loot Wheat Worth Rs 10 Mln From PASSCO Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Over one dozen armed dacoits looted wheat worth Rs 10 million from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) at Sheikh Fazil in Burewala tehsil.

According to police sources, unknown armed dacoits entered into PASSCO Centre and made the security guard hostage at gunpoint.

They looted nearly 100 wheat bags and managed to drive away in a mini-truck. They also removed LCD from the centre. Police are investigating the incident.

