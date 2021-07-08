UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Looted A Motorbiker, Kidnapped A Farmer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Dacoits looted a motorbiker, kidnapped a farmer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Dacoits forcibly stop the motorbike of Manzoor Ahmed here on Thursday and looted cash amounting to Rs 150,000, two mobile phones and a motorbike.

Manzoor Ahmed was riding a motorcycle along with his brother Muhammad Arsan. They have to pay the required sum to their friend when this incident was occurred. On resisting the well-equipped dacoits kidnapped the farmer. Upon knowing the reason his wife named Mansib Elahi registered the case of looting and kidnapping of his husband and she stated to Police official that her husband was being kidnapped by two well equipped motorcyclists named Muhammad Nasir and Muhammad shaker.

She said that both had a dispute with her husband few days ago and her husband was under threat by them. She appealed to police to arrest them as early as possible, because according to her statement both were responsible of her husband's kidnapping. Wife of the farmer appealed the high ups to intervene and get her husband recovered from clutches of his kidnappers.

