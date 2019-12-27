Dacoits looted cash, valuables in two separate incidents in Okara

Dacoits on Friday looted Rs 2 lakh, cell-phones and other valuables in two separate dacoity incidents in the district

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Dacoits on Friday looted Rs 2 lakh, cell-phones and other valuables in two separate dacoity incidents in the district.

As per details, four dacoits entered the house of Dr Bashir Ahmad Qadari at Malgadha Chowk and held the family hostage at gunpoint.

The dacoits looted Rs 200,000 in cash, two precious cell-phones, other valuables and fled from the scene.

In another incident, two dacoits intercepted Bilal at Khalid Garden Renala Khurd and looted cash and cell-phone at gunpoint, while resistance, dacoits opened fire and injured him. Bilal was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Regional Direction Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), the Okara ACE retrieved 680 kanals of state land worth Rs 161.1 million from the land grabbers.

Further investigations are in progress.