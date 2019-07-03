Dacoits Looted Gold And Cash In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:23 PM
Three unidentified armed dacoits Wednesday deprived a citizen of 9-tola gold, cash and other valuables in the village of Dalowali
The police said that Malik Rustum Khan lodged a report that three unidentified armed dacoits stormed their entry into his house.
They made hostage to all family members on gun-point.
The dacoits looted away 9-tola gold, cash worth Rs 275, 000, laptop and other valuables.
The police have registered a case and started investigations.