Dacoits looted gold and cash in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Three unidentified armed dacoits Wednesday deprived a citizen of 9-tola gold , cash and other valuables in the village of Dalowali.

The police said that Malik Rustum Khan lodged a report that three unidentified armed dacoits stormed their entry into his house.

They made hostage to all family members on gun-point.

The dacoits looted away 9-tola gold, cash worth Rs 275, 000, laptop and other valuables.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.