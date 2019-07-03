UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Looted Gold And Cash In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:23 PM

Dacoits looted gold and cash in Sialkot

Three unidentified armed dacoits Wednesday deprived a citizen of 9-tola gold, cash and other valuables in the village of Dalowali

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Three unidentified armed dacoits Wednesday deprived a citizen of 9-tola gold, cash and other valuables in the village of Dalowali.

The police said that Malik Rustum Khan lodged a report that three unidentified armed dacoits stormed their entry into his house.

They made hostage to all family members on gun-point.

The dacoits looted away 9-tola gold, cash worth Rs 275, 000, laptop and other valuables.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.

