Dacoits looted mosque donation box in Khangarhh

Khangarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The robbers looted money from a donation box of a mosque located within the limits of Khangarh police station on Tuesday.

According to mosque sources, two armed robbers broke the locks of the donation box, looted thousands of rupees, and escape from the site.

Police registered a case against the dacoits at the request of the Imam of the mosque.