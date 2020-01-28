UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Looted Rs175,000 Cash From Money Changer Shop In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:09 PM

Dacoits looted Rs175,000 cash from money changer shop in Rawalpindi

Dacoits injured a security guard of a money exchange at Bostan Khan Road and took away Rs175,000 cash, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Dacoits injured a security guard of a money exchange at Bostan Khan Road and took away Rs175,000 cash, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to details, three armed dacoits entered into money exchange shop in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, when the security guard resisted, they opened fire.

Resultantly, the guard received injuries and shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Soon after the incident, police officials rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording the statement of the eyewitnesses.

A case has been registered against the dacoits and further investigation is in progress.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Benazir Bhutto Exchange Police Station Road Progress Money Airport

Recent Stories

Russian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Outlooks for Com ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

2 minutes ago

Over 25 kg Charas seized, 2 accused arrested: SSP ..

2 minutes ago

EU citizens to be airlifted out of virus-hit Chine ..

2 minutes ago

Schumer Rejects Idea for US Senators to Read Bolto ..

6 minutes ago

Hostel Located on Grounds of North Korean Embassy ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.