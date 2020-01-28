Dacoits looted Rs175,000 cash from money changer shop in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Dacoits injured a security guard of a money exchange at Bostan Khan Road and took away Rs175,000 cash, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to details, three armed dacoits entered into money exchange shop in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, when the security guard resisted, they opened fire.

Resultantly, the guard received injuries and shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Soon after the incident, police officials rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording the statement of the eyewitnesses.

A case has been registered against the dacoits and further investigation is in progress.